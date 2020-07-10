All apartments in Columbus
3467 East Deshler Avenue

3467 Deshler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3467 Deshler Avenue, Columbus, OH 43227
Linwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
THIS HOME IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE!!
Walk through the door and throughout the whole home is hardwood floors! To the right is the first living area which has a ton of natural lighting. To the left is the dining room. That room connects to the kitchen! Walk back to the main living area and walk to the back of the house is where the bathroom and bedrooms are located. There is a fully finished basement which has a half bathroom and extra storage! Great for entertaining and having people over! There is a huge fully fenced in backyard!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have any available units?
3467 East Deshler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3467 East Deshler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3467 East Deshler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3467 East Deshler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3467 East Deshler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue offer parking?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3467 East Deshler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3467 East Deshler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

