All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3411 Clarkston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3411 Clarkston Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

3411 Clarkston Avenue

3411 Clarkston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3411 Clarkston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $999 if approved on or before Feb. 14th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $108 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $891.

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features a cozy living room, basement, great kitchen with white appliances and electric stove! Large private backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Clarkston Avenue have any available units?
3411 Clarkston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3411 Clarkston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Clarkston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Clarkston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Clarkston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Clarkston Avenue offer parking?
No, 3411 Clarkston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Clarkston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Clarkston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Clarkston Avenue have a pool?
No, 3411 Clarkston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Clarkston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3411 Clarkston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Clarkston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Clarkston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Clarkston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3411 Clarkston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing