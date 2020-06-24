All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 340 St. Clair Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
340 St. Clair Ave.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

340 St. Clair Ave.

340 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Saint Clair Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b78ecde038 ---- The apartments at the Hotel St. Clair are far from cookie-cutter living. Each unit has its own story. Some units have been graced by jazz legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and Sammy Davis Jr. during the 1950s. Other units were life-saving hospital rooms for immigrant laborers on the Pennsylvania Railroad. Today, each apartment has a unique layout to match their story. Select one of the floors to explore the unique single and double floor plans available at the Hotel St. Clair. Amenities include: &bull; Free high-speed WIFI (600MBPS) &bull; Fifth floor lounge &bull; Secured and gated off-street parking lot (Additional fee will apply) &bull; State-of-the art security systems & secured entry &bull; On-site new laundry machines &bull; On-site storage for tenants &bull; Professionally managed &bull; Recycling &bull; Central heating & AC&ndash; individual room controls &bull; Elevator access to all floors Information regarding the unit available: &bull; This unit is located on the first floor. &bull; Two bedroom one bathroom with spare room. &bull; Private patio area. &bull; Property Restrictions &bull; Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. 2 pet maximum. Pets cannot weigh over 40 lbs. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. &bull; Property Description Details &bull; Flooring: Mixed Parking: Street parking. Gated parking is available for purchase. Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge /Laundry machines are available for use. Property Type: Apartment Utilities Included: $50.00 utility fee (includes gas, water/sewer, trash, recycling, and wifi) Tenant is required to pay electric. Yard: N/A A/C: Central Landscaping: N/A &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month&rsquo;s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after lease signing for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. &bull; Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial &bull; Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 St. Clair Ave. have any available units?
340 St. Clair Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 St. Clair Ave. have?
Some of 340 St. Clair Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 St. Clair Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
340 St. Clair Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 St. Clair Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 St. Clair Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 340 St. Clair Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 340 St. Clair Ave. offers parking.
Does 340 St. Clair Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 St. Clair Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 St. Clair Ave. have a pool?
No, 340 St. Clair Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 340 St. Clair Ave. have accessible units?
No, 340 St. Clair Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 340 St. Clair Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 St. Clair Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing