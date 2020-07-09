All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

34 West Oakland Avenue

34 West Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34 West Oakland Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
North Campus

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
34 West Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 34 West Oakland Avenue is a unique home with many beautiful features and is just a one-minute walk from High Street! Right across the street from the brand new View on Pavey Square, this 5 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home comes with beautifully restored hardwood floors, and original wood trim. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, and all new appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal). The second floor bathroom has a custom tile floor and shower surround, original built in cupboards, and a pedestal sink. 34 West Oakland also features huge bedrooms, central air, a unique and beautiful stained glass window, and washer and dryer hookups.

All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4335

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 West Oakland Avenue have any available units?
34 West Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 West Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 34 West Oakland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 West Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34 West Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 West Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34 West Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 34 West Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 34 West Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 34 West Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 West Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 West Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 34 West Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34 West Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34 West Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34 West Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 West Oakland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

