Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

34 West Oakland Avenue Available 08/15/21 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 34 West Oakland Avenue is a unique home with many beautiful features and is just a one-minute walk from High Street! Right across the street from the brand new View on Pavey Square, this 5 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home comes with beautifully restored hardwood floors, and original wood trim. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite counter tops, ceramic tile backsplash, and all new appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal). The second floor bathroom has a custom tile floor and shower surround, original built in cupboards, and a pedestal sink. 34 West Oakland also features huge bedrooms, central air, a unique and beautiful stained glass window, and washer and dryer hookups.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4335



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132926)