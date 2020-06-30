All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3333 Wigham Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3333 Wigham Court
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:36 PM

3333 Wigham Court

3333 Wigham Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3333 Wigham Court, Columbus, OH 43147

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 Wigham Court have any available units?
3333 Wigham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3333 Wigham Court currently offering any rent specials?
3333 Wigham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 Wigham Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 Wigham Court is pet friendly.
Does 3333 Wigham Court offer parking?
No, 3333 Wigham Court does not offer parking.
Does 3333 Wigham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 Wigham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 Wigham Court have a pool?
No, 3333 Wigham Court does not have a pool.
Does 3333 Wigham Court have accessible units?
No, 3333 Wigham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 Wigham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 Wigham Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 Wigham Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 Wigham Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43110
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing