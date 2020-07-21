All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3333 W Broad St

3333 West Broad Street · No Longer Available
Location

3333 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT! - Property Id: 143580

ONE BEDROOM/ONE BATH UNITS AVAILABLE NOW!! FREE RENT FOR OCTOBER!!

Located on the westside of Columbus. Adjacent to the Southampton COTA park and ride. This location has convenient access to COTA bus lines and is under 2.5 miles from the W. Broad, I-270 interchange and the I-70, Wilson Road Interchange.
Rent is $600 per month.
Must pay first month and security deposit equal to first month's rent upon lease signing.
Tenant pays all utilities (water/gas/electric).
Cats allowed - $300 Pet Deposit/ $20 monthly Pet Fee required.

Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143580p
Property Id 143580

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5197991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 W Broad St have any available units?
3333 W Broad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 W Broad St have?
Some of 3333 W Broad St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 W Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
3333 W Broad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 W Broad St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 W Broad St is pet friendly.
Does 3333 W Broad St offer parking?
No, 3333 W Broad St does not offer parking.
Does 3333 W Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 W Broad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 W Broad St have a pool?
No, 3333 W Broad St does not have a pool.
Does 3333 W Broad St have accessible units?
No, 3333 W Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 W Broad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 W Broad St does not have units with dishwashers.
