3333 W Broad St

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly some paid utils carpet range oven

MOVE IN SPECIAL!! SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT! - Property Id: 143580



ONE BEDROOM/ONE BATH UNITS AVAILABLE NOW!! FREE RENT FOR OCTOBER!!



Located on the westside of Columbus. Adjacent to the Southampton COTA park and ride. This location has convenient access to COTA bus lines and is under 2.5 miles from the W. Broad, I-270 interchange and the I-70, Wilson Road Interchange.

Rent is $600 per month.

Must pay first month and security deposit equal to first month's rent upon lease signing.

Tenant pays all utilities (water/gas/electric).

Cats allowed - $300 Pet Deposit/ $20 monthly Pet Fee required.



Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143580p

No Dogs Allowed



