Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

332 Crowley Road

332 Crowley Road · No Longer Available
Location

332 Crowley Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT: apply for this property by 10/31/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE

Walk in through the door is the living room with a ton of natural light. To the back is the open concept kitchen. There’s a door in the back that leads to the fully fenced in backyard! Perfect if you have any pets or children!

Across from that back door is a door that leads to the huge unfinished basement! Great for having extra storage room and or entertaining!

To the left of the first living area is a hallway and to the left we have two linen closets then we have the full bathroom. Across from that is bedroom one, two and three.

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

**There is also a $10 monthly filter replacement fee.**

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8. Property does not allow for the following pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Crowley Road have any available units?
332 Crowley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 332 Crowley Road currently offering any rent specials?
332 Crowley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Crowley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Crowley Road is pet friendly.
Does 332 Crowley Road offer parking?
No, 332 Crowley Road does not offer parking.
Does 332 Crowley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Crowley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Crowley Road have a pool?
No, 332 Crowley Road does not have a pool.
Does 332 Crowley Road have accessible units?
No, 332 Crowley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Crowley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Crowley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Crowley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Crowley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
