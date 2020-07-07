All apartments in Columbus
329 E 20th
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

329 E 20th

329 East Twentieth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

329 East Twentieth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
329 E 20th Available 07/25/20 Great House Northeast OSU Campus! - Great Renovated house only a few blocks from OSU with beautiful natural refinished hardwood floors, a large dining room and very spacious great room. The large updated kitchen has new cabinets & countertop with stainless steel oven, Dishwasher and wall mounted Microwave oven.Other amenities include a Free Washer & Dryer, Ceiling fans and mini blinds in most rooms, and a large backyard with a beautiful terrace.This is a very charming home with ceramic tile baths and a great size bedrooms.Free Parking is available directly behind the house.

(RLNE5152878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 E 20th have any available units?
329 E 20th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 E 20th have?
Some of 329 E 20th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 E 20th currently offering any rent specials?
329 E 20th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 E 20th pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 E 20th is pet friendly.
Does 329 E 20th offer parking?
Yes, 329 E 20th offers parking.
Does 329 E 20th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 E 20th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 E 20th have a pool?
No, 329 E 20th does not have a pool.
Does 329 E 20th have accessible units?
No, 329 E 20th does not have accessible units.
Does 329 E 20th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 E 20th has units with dishwashers.

