All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 3242 Summerdale Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
3242 Summerdale Ln
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

3242 Summerdale Ln

3242 Summerdale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3242 Summerdale Lane, Columbus, OH 43221
Highpoint-Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR EARLY AUGUST MOVE IN
For rent is a great 2 bedroom condo located in Hilliard close the upper arlington area. In the process of being painted currently and new blinds being installed, but the rest is ready to go.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Summerdale Ln have any available units?
3242 Summerdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3242 Summerdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Summerdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Summerdale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Summerdale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 3242 Summerdale Ln offer parking?
No, 3242 Summerdale Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3242 Summerdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Summerdale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Summerdale Ln have a pool?
No, 3242 Summerdale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Summerdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 3242 Summerdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Summerdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3242 Summerdale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 Summerdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242 Summerdale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing