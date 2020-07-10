3242 Summerdale Ln

AVAILABLE FOR EARLY AUGUST MOVE IN For rent is a great 2 bedroom condo located in Hilliard close the upper arlington area. In the process of being painted currently and new blinds being installed, but the rest is ready to go.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
