Columbus, OH
3200 Elmreeb Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 12:28 AM

3200 Elmreeb Drive

3200 Elmreeb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Elmreeb Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Somerset

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A great home on a wonderful quiet street! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home includes a spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry, first floor laundry, extra storage and much more! Large backyard with a storage shed. Easy access to schools, near the busline, Easton and parks.

1 year minimum lease. $900/month, $900 deposit. Application fee is $40 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

Pets are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit and an additional $25 per month per pet (max 2).

Sorry, no section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Elmreeb Drive have any available units?
3200 Elmreeb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3200 Elmreeb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Elmreeb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Elmreeb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Elmreeb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Elmreeb Drive offer parking?
No, 3200 Elmreeb Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Elmreeb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Elmreeb Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Elmreeb Drive have a pool?
No, 3200 Elmreeb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Elmreeb Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 Elmreeb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Elmreeb Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Elmreeb Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Elmreeb Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Elmreeb Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
