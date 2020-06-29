3200 Elmreeb Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A great home on a wonderful quiet street! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home includes a spacious eat-in kitchen with pantry, first floor laundry, extra storage and much more! Large backyard with a storage shed. Easy access to schools, near the busline, Easton and parks.



1 year minimum lease. $900/month, $900 deposit. Application fee is $40 per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



Pets are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit and an additional $25 per month per pet (max 2).



Sorry, no section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.