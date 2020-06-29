All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

3180 Retriever Rd

3180 Retriever Road · No Longer Available
Location

3180 Retriever Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3180 Retriever Rd Available 03/25/20 Cute & Comfy 3 Bedroom Charmer in Suburban Columbus - This bright, beautiful & airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom boasts over 1300 square feet of updated living space. Entertain outdoors on a large deck overlooking a sizeable backyard with tons of space for whatever you set your heart on! Keep & store with a large 2-car garage and large basement. Enjoy the many updates and modern amenities this home has to offer at a great price!
-updated flooring, throughout including slate- look vinyl, and a neutral plush carpet
-newer bathroom features throughout including toilets, vanity, and master shower surround
-newer stainless steel appliances
-updated lighting fixtures
-neutral custom paint throughout

This is a pet friendly home.

(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Retriever Rd have any available units?
3180 Retriever Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3180 Retriever Rd have?
Some of 3180 Retriever Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Retriever Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Retriever Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Retriever Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3180 Retriever Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3180 Retriever Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Retriever Rd offers parking.
Does 3180 Retriever Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Retriever Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Retriever Rd have a pool?
No, 3180 Retriever Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3180 Retriever Rd have accessible units?
No, 3180 Retriever Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Retriever Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3180 Retriever Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

