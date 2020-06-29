Amenities
3180 Retriever Rd Available 03/25/20 Cute & Comfy 3 Bedroom Charmer in Suburban Columbus - This bright, beautiful & airy 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom boasts over 1300 square feet of updated living space. Entertain outdoors on a large deck overlooking a sizeable backyard with tons of space for whatever you set your heart on! Keep & store with a large 2-car garage and large basement. Enjoy the many updates and modern amenities this home has to offer at a great price!
-updated flooring, throughout including slate- look vinyl, and a neutral plush carpet
-newer bathroom features throughout including toilets, vanity, and master shower surround
-newer stainless steel appliances
-updated lighting fixtures
-neutral custom paint throughout
This is a pet friendly home.
(All properties are rented as-is)
