3106 Quinby Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3106 Quinby Drive

3106 Quinby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Quinby Drive, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
This 4-bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of room for everyone! The lower level has two family rooms, a dining room, and spacious open-concept kitchen. There is also a two-car garage and unfinished basement. Upstairs is the large master bedroom with attached full bath, and three bedrooms with another full bath. Plenty of storage space and natural throughout. Huge back yard to run and play! Come see this home today!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, the property is not qualified for Section 8. Pet deposit is $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet and $25 Pet Rent per month for the first pet and an additional $10 for each pet after that.

Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Quinby Drive have any available units?
3106 Quinby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3106 Quinby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Quinby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Quinby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 Quinby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3106 Quinby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Quinby Drive offers parking.
Does 3106 Quinby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Quinby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Quinby Drive have a pool?
No, 3106 Quinby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Quinby Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 Quinby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Quinby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Quinby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 Quinby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 Quinby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
