Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3060 Lee Ellen Pl

3060 Lee Ellen Place · No Longer Available
Location

3060 Lee Ellen Place, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom HOUSE for rent! - Welcome to 3060 Lee Ellen Pl. located on Columbus's Southside! This home was just remodeled throughout. Three bedrooms and one bath. One of the bedroom's has a door to the sun-room. Eat in kitchen, tenant must supply their own appliances. Spacious living room with beautiful hardwood flooring. Full basement that has been partially finished. Fenced yard and drive way for parking. Call Bailey for a showing today!

Bailey 614-949-3624

-3x rent in monthly gross income
-No evictions in the past 5 years
-No current rent balances due
-No section 8/ 3rd party pay
-No felonies
-Up to 2 pets under 35lbs. (additional fee)
-Full national credit & criminal background check

(RLNE5805462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Lee Ellen Pl have any available units?
3060 Lee Ellen Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 Lee Ellen Pl have?
Some of 3060 Lee Ellen Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 Lee Ellen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Lee Ellen Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Lee Ellen Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3060 Lee Ellen Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3060 Lee Ellen Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3060 Lee Ellen Pl offers parking.
Does 3060 Lee Ellen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 Lee Ellen Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Lee Ellen Pl have a pool?
No, 3060 Lee Ellen Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3060 Lee Ellen Pl have accessible units?
No, 3060 Lee Ellen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Lee Ellen Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 Lee Ellen Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

