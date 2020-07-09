Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bedroom HOUSE for rent! - Welcome to 3060 Lee Ellen Pl. located on Columbus's Southside! This home was just remodeled throughout. Three bedrooms and one bath. One of the bedroom's has a door to the sun-room. Eat in kitchen, tenant must supply their own appliances. Spacious living room with beautiful hardwood flooring. Full basement that has been partially finished. Fenced yard and drive way for parking. Call Bailey for a showing today!



Bailey 614-949-3624



-3x rent in monthly gross income

-No evictions in the past 5 years

-No current rent balances due

-No section 8/ 3rd party pay

-No felonies

-Up to 2 pets under 35lbs. (additional fee)

-Full national credit & criminal background check



(RLNE5805462)