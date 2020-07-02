Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

306 S. Huron Avenue Available 06/12/20 306 S. Huron Avenue (Westgate 43204) - NON SMOKING--NO PET----2 year lease required: Single family ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths ( 1 bedroom and full bath in lower level of home) , family room and washer/dryer hookup in basement. Attached 2 car garage with opener. Eat in kitchen with electric stove / refrigerator / dishwasher & microwave : Laminated throughout: Tenant pays all utilities. Westside of town, south of Broad & West of Binns Ave)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680116)