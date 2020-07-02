All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
306 S. Huron Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

306 S. Huron Avenue

306 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

306 Huron Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Westgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
306 S. Huron Avenue Available 06/12/20 306 S. Huron Avenue (Westgate 43204) - NON SMOKING--NO PET----2 year lease required: Single family ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths ( 1 bedroom and full bath in lower level of home) , family room and washer/dryer hookup in basement. Attached 2 car garage with opener. Eat in kitchen with electric stove / refrigerator / dishwasher & microwave : Laminated throughout: Tenant pays all utilities. Westside of town, south of Broad & West of Binns Ave)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 S. Huron Avenue have any available units?
306 S. Huron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 S. Huron Avenue have?
Some of 306 S. Huron Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 S. Huron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
306 S. Huron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S. Huron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 306 S. Huron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 306 S. Huron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 306 S. Huron Avenue offers parking.
Does 306 S. Huron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 S. Huron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S. Huron Avenue have a pool?
No, 306 S. Huron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 306 S. Huron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 306 S. Huron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S. Huron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 S. Huron Avenue has units with dishwashers.

