3033 Markham Rd Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Spacious 2bd 1 Br Apt in South Columbus - Property Id: 211540



Beautiful Brick apartment with 2 bedroom 1ba. Freshly Painted, Newer appliances and new laminate flooring throughout, off street parking, outside fire pit with paver patio, large back yard, large tree in front yard. Public transportation, schools, & shopping close to apartment. Minutes away from downtown city life without the downtown prices. Background check required With small application fee.



Off street parking in the back and street parking in front. Washer and Dryer hookup available as well.



Owner pays trash, water, & lawncare.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211540

