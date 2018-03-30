All apartments in Columbus
3033 Markham Rd Apt A
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

3033 Markham Rd Apt A

3033 Markham Road · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Markham Road, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
fire pit
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Spacious 2bd 1 Br Apt in South Columbus - Property Id: 211540

Beautiful Brick apartment with 2 bedroom 1ba. Freshly Painted, Newer appliances and new laminate flooring throughout, off street parking, outside fire pit with paver patio, large back yard, large tree in front yard. Public transportation, schools, & shopping close to apartment. Minutes away from downtown city life without the downtown prices. Background check required With small application fee.

Off street parking in the back and street parking in front. Washer and Dryer hookup available as well.

Owner pays trash, water, & lawncare.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211540
Property Id 211540

(RLNE5497878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

