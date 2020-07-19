All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019

295 S. Eureka Avenue

295 S Eureka Ave · No Longer Available
Location

295 S Eureka Ave, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
This is a three bedroom home with a large Living Room with decorative original woodwork and fireplace. There is a sunny Dining Room that leads into the kitchen. From the Kitchen you can go out back to the large yard or down to the basement where the washer dryer hookups are.

Upstairs there is three bedrooms and the bathroom with a claw foot tub.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Visit our website at www.rentingohio.com for an online application, rental requirements, and to see more of our inventory.

Renting Ohio at ReMax Connection www.rentingohio.com or (614) 427-3683.

--Application Requirements--

Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords

No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending

Credit Score of 530 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water

No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list

Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.

These are the general guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.

Amenities: Fridge, Stove, Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 S. Eureka Avenue have any available units?
295 S. Eureka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 S. Eureka Avenue have?
Some of 295 S. Eureka Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 S. Eureka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
295 S. Eureka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 S. Eureka Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 295 S. Eureka Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 295 S. Eureka Avenue offer parking?
No, 295 S. Eureka Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 295 S. Eureka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 S. Eureka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 S. Eureka Avenue have a pool?
No, 295 S. Eureka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 295 S. Eureka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 295 S. Eureka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 295 S. Eureka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 S. Eureka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
