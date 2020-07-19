295 S. Eureka Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a three bedroom home with a large Living Room with decorative original woodwork and fireplace. There is a sunny Dining Room that leads into the kitchen. From the Kitchen you can go out back to the large yard or down to the basement where the washer dryer hookups are.



Upstairs there is three bedrooms and the bathroom with a claw foot tub.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Visit our website at www.rentingohio.com for an online application, rental requirements, and to see more of our inventory.



Renting Ohio at ReMax Connection www.rentingohio.com or (614) 427-3683.



--Application Requirements--



Good Rental History if Applicable - No outstanding balances with current or previous Landlords



No Criminal History - Violent, Sex Offender and Drug Related convictions past or pending



Credit Score of 530 or Higher and No collections owed to utilities - Electric, Gas, and Water



No dogs that are on the Dangerous Breed list



Gross Monthly Income of 3x the amount of rent listed.



These are the general guidelines which we follow when working to Approve your Application. We go through each application on a case-by-case basis, verifying information as needed, to ensure quality control and accuracy during the approval process.



Amenities: Fridge, Stove, Washer/Dryer Hookup