2926 Representation Terrace

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with 1200 SF in Columbus, Ohio! This home requires very little yard maintenance and is perfect for a starter home! There is a two car detached garage with some room for extra storage, In the home there is a ton of natural lighting from all the windows! The master has vaulted ceilings and a spacious walk in closet!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



