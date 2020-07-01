All apartments in Columbus
2926 Representation Terrace

2926 Representation Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Representation Terrace, Columbus, OH 43207
Williams Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Photo's Coming Soon!

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with 1200 SF in Columbus, Ohio! This home requires very little yard maintenance and is perfect for a starter home! There is a two car detached garage with some room for extra storage, In the home there is a ton of natural lighting from all the windows! The master has vaulted ceilings and a spacious walk in closet!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Representation Terrace have any available units?
2926 Representation Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Representation Terrace have?
Some of 2926 Representation Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Representation Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Representation Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Representation Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Representation Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Representation Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Representation Terrace offers parking.
Does 2926 Representation Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Representation Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Representation Terrace have a pool?
No, 2926 Representation Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Representation Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2926 Representation Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Representation Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Representation Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
