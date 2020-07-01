All apartments in Columbus
2926 Gentry Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 3:37 PM

2926 Gentry Lane

2926 Gentry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Gentry Lane, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This comfy home is situated just outside of Southeast Columbus. Plush carpet and natural lighting throughout make this a relaxing oasis to come home to. The living room is in the front of the house, perfect to greet guests during the big game, with the open-concept kitchen connected via the dining area. Downstairs is a very large living area, great for movie nights and video games! Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bath. The backyard is spacious and fully fenced, suitable for any size pet.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Gentry Lane have any available units?
2926 Gentry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2926 Gentry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Gentry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Gentry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Gentry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Gentry Lane offer parking?
No, 2926 Gentry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Gentry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Gentry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Gentry Lane have a pool?
No, 2926 Gentry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Gentry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2926 Gentry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Gentry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Gentry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Gentry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 Gentry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

