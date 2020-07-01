2926 Gentry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This comfy home is situated just outside of Southeast Columbus. Plush carpet and natural lighting throughout make this a relaxing oasis to come home to. The living room is in the front of the house, perfect to greet guests during the big game, with the open-concept kitchen connected via the dining area. Downstairs is a very large living area, great for movie nights and video games! Upstairs are three bedrooms and a full bath. The backyard is spacious and fully fenced, suitable for any size pet.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.