2907 High St Unit: 700
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2907 High St Unit: 700

2907 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

2907 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Rent:$899

Description: This spacious one bedroom comes with a bonus room--perfect for use as a den, dining room or extra bedroom. Contact us for details about this great unit today!
Amenities

Refreshing Swimming Pool
Spacious Fitness Center
Direct Access to Olentangy Bike Trail
Free Off Site Parking
24-7 Emergency Maintenance
Serene Views of Olentangy River & Ravine
On COTA Busline & Minutes from OSU
Resident Convenience Services
Garages Available
Cat Friendly
Parquet Hardwood Floors*
Eclectic Style with Timeless Kitchens*
Oversize floor plans with Large Bedrooms*
On-site Laundry*
Affordable Utility Budget*
Walking Distance to Grocery, Restaurants & Entertainment
Scenic Amenities - private park and spacious stone terrace
Furnished units available*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 High St Unit: 700 have any available units?
2907 High St Unit: 700 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 High St Unit: 700 have?
Some of 2907 High St Unit: 700's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 High St Unit: 700 currently offering any rent specials?
2907 High St Unit: 700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 High St Unit: 700 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 700 is pet friendly.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 700 offer parking?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 700 offers parking.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 700 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 700 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 700 have a pool?
Yes, 2907 High St Unit: 700 has a pool.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 700 have accessible units?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 700 does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 High St Unit: 700 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 High St Unit: 700 does not have units with dishwashers.

