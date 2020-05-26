All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:02 PM

2907 Atwood Terrace

2907 Atwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2907 Atwood Terrace, Columbus, OH 43224
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 BD/ 1 BA Town home Located On The North-side Of Columbus. This Property Has Been Freshly Painted, New Carpet, Central: Heating & Cooling, New Appliance Included Fridge/Electric Stove. First Floor Laundry Washer/Dryer Hook Up, Shared Rear Patio/Common Area, Street/Off Street Parking, Minutes Away From Shopping, Located On The Bus Line...

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

