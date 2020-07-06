All apartments in Columbus
2905 Bannon Court

Location

2905 Bannon Court, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Bannon Court have any available units?
2905 Bannon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2905 Bannon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Bannon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Bannon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Bannon Court is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Bannon Court offer parking?
No, 2905 Bannon Court does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Bannon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Bannon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Bannon Court have a pool?
No, 2905 Bannon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Bannon Court have accessible units?
No, 2905 Bannon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Bannon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Bannon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Bannon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Bannon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

