Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:38 PM

2897 Liberty Bell Lane · (614) 553-4323
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2897 Liberty Bell Lane, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2897 Liberty Bell Lane have any available units?
2897 Liberty Bell Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2897 Liberty Bell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2897 Liberty Bell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2897 Liberty Bell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2897 Liberty Bell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2897 Liberty Bell Lane offer parking?
No, 2897 Liberty Bell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2897 Liberty Bell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2897 Liberty Bell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2897 Liberty Bell Lane have a pool?
No, 2897 Liberty Bell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2897 Liberty Bell Lane have accessible units?
No, 2897 Liberty Bell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2897 Liberty Bell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2897 Liberty Bell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2897 Liberty Bell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2897 Liberty Bell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
