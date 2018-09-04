All apartments in Columbus
2798 E 5th Ave
2798 E 5th Ave

2798 Fifth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2798 Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43219

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Vintage 2 Story SFM...Call For Details 614-756-6959!! - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 2 Story SFM...Minutes From Downtown...Stop Renting....Call 614-756-6959!!

Current ; Prior rental history must have active phone and email address. Must have a valid Bank account..

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.

Apply @ www.cbus4rent.com

Free credit Counseling..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3345582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2798 E 5th Ave have any available units?
2798 E 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2798 E 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2798 E 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2798 E 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2798 E 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2798 E 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 2798 E 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2798 E 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2798 E 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2798 E 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 2798 E 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2798 E 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2798 E 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2798 E 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2798 E 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2798 E 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2798 E 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
