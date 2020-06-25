All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 279 S. Harris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
279 S. Harris Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

279 S. Harris Avenue

279 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

279 Harris Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath Home For Rent - Nice single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the Hilltop area. It has central air and will have new carpet and paint before move in. Call Roost Real Estate at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewer, and all lawn care and landscaping.

(RLNE5788677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 S. Harris Avenue have any available units?
279 S. Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 279 S. Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
279 S. Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 S. Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 279 S. Harris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 279 S. Harris Avenue offer parking?
No, 279 S. Harris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 279 S. Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 S. Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 S. Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 279 S. Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 279 S. Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 279 S. Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 279 S. Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 S. Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 279 S. Harris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 279 S. Harris Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing