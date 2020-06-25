279 S. Harris Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath Home For Rent - Nice single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the Hilltop area. It has central air and will have new carpet and paint before move in. Call Roost Real Estate at 614-505-5808 for a private showing.



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, water/sewer, and all lawn care and landscaping.



