2763 Eastman Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Move in ready 3 bed 1 bath single family home. This home has central air, ceiling fans, mini blinds, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with all new appliances, fenced yard and storage shed. No basement, and laundry hook up in hallway. Rents for 975 per month + 975 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

