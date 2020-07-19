2759 Lyndley Court

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Oak Run neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.
The first floor features an open layout with a living room connected to a dining room and kitchen, a half bath, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and access to the garage and fully fenced yard.
All 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and ample closet space. The other 2 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.
The attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.
Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.