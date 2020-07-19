All apartments in Columbus
2759 Lyndley Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:15 AM

2759 Lyndley Court

2759 Lyndley Court · No Longer Available
Location

2759 Lyndley Court, Columbus, OH 43026
Cross Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Oak Run neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.

The first floor features an open layout with a living room connected to a dining room and kitchen, a half bath, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and access to the garage and fully fenced yard.

All 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and ample closet space. The other 2 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.

The attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2759 Lyndley Court have any available units?
2759 Lyndley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 Lyndley Court have?
Some of 2759 Lyndley Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Lyndley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Lyndley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Lyndley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2759 Lyndley Court is pet friendly.
Does 2759 Lyndley Court offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Lyndley Court offers parking.
Does 2759 Lyndley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Lyndley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Lyndley Court have a pool?
No, 2759 Lyndley Court does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Lyndley Court have accessible units?
No, 2759 Lyndley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Lyndley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2759 Lyndley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
