2759 Lyndley Court

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom two-story home, located in the Oak Run neighborhood of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard City School District.



The first floor features an open layout with a living room connected to a dining room and kitchen, a half bath, a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, and access to the garage and fully fenced yard.



All 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and ample closet space. The other 2 bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom in the hallway.



The attached two-car garage makes accessing vehicles easy and offers additional storage space.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.