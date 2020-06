Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family House - Come take a look at this beautiful home on Azelda. Original hardwood floors in the home. In walking distance to the bus stop. This two-bedroom is perfectly sized for any family looking to move. Full-size basement with washer and dryer hookup. This home has a fenced in the backyard that helps with privacy for you and your family. Call 614-968-7764 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587342)