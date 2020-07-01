2685 Beulah Road

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

ABOUT

This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story rental is perfect for you. New carpet throughout, with new vinyl flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. Fenced in backyard yard and large unfinished basement. Conveniently located with easy access to Interstate 71. Come make this home yours today! 4 bedrooms,

1 bathroom, 1097 Sqft.



FEATURES

- Central Heat

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

- New Carpet

- New Vinyl Floors



KITCHEN

- Dishwasher

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

- No



RENT

- $1100/month



SECTION 8

- Yes



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1100 X 3= $3300 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE