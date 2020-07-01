All apartments in Columbus
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:38 PM

2685 Beulah Road

2685 Beulah Road · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Beulah Road, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
This beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story rental is perfect for you. New carpet throughout, with new vinyl flooring in the bathroom and kitchen. Fenced in backyard yard and large unfinished basement. Conveniently located with easy access to Interstate 71. Come make this home yours today! 4 bedrooms,
1 bathroom, 1097 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Heat
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- New Carpet
- New Vinyl Floors

KITCHEN
- Dishwasher
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
- No

RENT
- $1100/month

SECTION 8
- Yes

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1100 X 3= $3300 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Beulah Road have any available units?
2685 Beulah Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Beulah Road have?
Some of 2685 Beulah Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Beulah Road currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Beulah Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Beulah Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 Beulah Road is pet friendly.
Does 2685 Beulah Road offer parking?
No, 2685 Beulah Road does not offer parking.
Does 2685 Beulah Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Beulah Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Beulah Road have a pool?
No, 2685 Beulah Road does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Beulah Road have accessible units?
No, 2685 Beulah Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Beulah Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 Beulah Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
