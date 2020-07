Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2648 Cedar Lake Drive Available 07/01/19 Lovely Two Bedroom Condo in Grove City Area - This beautiful condo will be available to rent on the 1st of July. It features two bedrooms and one and half baths, finished lower level and outdoor space. This property will not last long! Call our office to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4919117)