2643 Hubbell Road
Last updated April 23 2019 at 8:53 PM

2643 Hubbell Road

2643 Hubbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

2643 Hubbell Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming Soon!

This charming 4 bedroom 2 Bath is just perfect! Right when you walk in there is nice exposed brick. There is a eat in kitchen, formal dining area, tons of storage, finished lower level, fully fenced in backyard and huge deck! Don't miss out on this property!

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 Hubbell Road have any available units?
2643 Hubbell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2643 Hubbell Road currently offering any rent specials?
2643 Hubbell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 Hubbell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2643 Hubbell Road is pet friendly.
Does 2643 Hubbell Road offer parking?
No, 2643 Hubbell Road does not offer parking.
Does 2643 Hubbell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2643 Hubbell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 Hubbell Road have a pool?
No, 2643 Hubbell Road does not have a pool.
Does 2643 Hubbell Road have accessible units?
No, 2643 Hubbell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 Hubbell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2643 Hubbell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2643 Hubbell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2643 Hubbell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
