2643 Hubbell Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon!



This charming 4 bedroom 2 Bath is just perfect! Right when you walk in there is nice exposed brick. There is a eat in kitchen, formal dining area, tons of storage, finished lower level, fully fenced in backyard and huge deck! Don't miss out on this property!



For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.