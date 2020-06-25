Rent Calculator
263 S Green St
Location
263 S Green St, Columbus, OH 43222
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom home with large fenced yard. new flooring and paint through out. Available now. Close to downtown. Available for September 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 263 S Green St have any available units?
263 S Green St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 263 S Green St currently offering any rent specials?
263 S Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 S Green St pet-friendly?
No, 263 S Green St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 263 S Green St offer parking?
Yes, 263 S Green St offers parking.
Does 263 S Green St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 S Green St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 S Green St have a pool?
No, 263 S Green St does not have a pool.
Does 263 S Green St have accessible units?
No, 263 S Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 263 S Green St have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 S Green St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 S Green St have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 S Green St does not have units with air conditioning.
