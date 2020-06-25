All apartments in Columbus
263 S Green St
263 S Green St

263 S Green St · No Longer Available
Location

263 S Green St, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom home with large fenced yard. new flooring and paint through out. Available now. Close to downtown. Available for September 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 S Green St have any available units?
263 S Green St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 263 S Green St currently offering any rent specials?
263 S Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 S Green St pet-friendly?
No, 263 S Green St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 263 S Green St offer parking?
Yes, 263 S Green St offers parking.
Does 263 S Green St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 S Green St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 S Green St have a pool?
No, 263 S Green St does not have a pool.
Does 263 S Green St have accessible units?
No, 263 S Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 263 S Green St have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 S Green St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 S Green St have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 S Green St does not have units with air conditioning.
