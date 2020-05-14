All apartments in Columbus
262 S. Burgess Avenue

262 Burgess Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

262 Burgess Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
Central Hilltop

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 Bath Home For Rent - Freshly painted single family home with three bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. Hardwood floors and new carpet as well as central air and off street parking. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!

$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.

We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer as well as yard care including grass mowing and landscaping.

(RLNE5644130)

