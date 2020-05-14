262 S. Burgess Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 Bath Home For Rent - Freshly painted single family home with three bedrooms and one and half bathrooms. Hardwood floors and new carpet as well as central air and off street parking. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808!



$300 non-refundable pet fee and $25 per pet per month pet rent.



We will do a background check and a credit check. We look for a credit score of 500 or higher with no felonies or evictions. We will perform an income verification looking for 3x the monthly rent in income. Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer as well as yard care including grass mowing and landscaping.



(RLNE5644130)