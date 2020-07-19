All apartments in Columbus
2609 Avalon Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2609 Avalon Place

2609 Avalon Place · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Avalon Place, Columbus, OH 43219

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom has a large living room, dining room and basement area. Evictions in the past 5 years will not be considered; Section 8 is not accepted, tenants are responsible for all utilities. There is a $250 pet deposit per animal and extra $25 per pet. A $50 application fee does apply.

Here are the general requirements for our rentals. We do not accept Section 8.

1. Verifiable Employment of 1 year or more or copy of offer letter from new employer if relocating.
2. Gross income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
3. No previous evictions in the past 5 years
4. Satisfactory criminal background check
5. Satisfactory Credit check
6. Prefers no pets. If there is a pet, it must be approved and there is an addition no refundable deposit of $250
7. Debt to income ratio of 66% or less (what's going out compared to what's coming in)
8. $50 application fee for all occupants 18+ regardless of who is on the lease
9. Valid government issued ID required with application.
10. No previous bankruptcy in last 7 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Avalon Place have any available units?
2609 Avalon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Avalon Place have?
Some of 2609 Avalon Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Avalon Place currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Avalon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Avalon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Avalon Place is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Avalon Place offer parking?
No, 2609 Avalon Place does not offer parking.
Does 2609 Avalon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Avalon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Avalon Place have a pool?
No, 2609 Avalon Place does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Avalon Place have accessible units?
No, 2609 Avalon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Avalon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2609 Avalon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
