260 King Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

260 King Ave Available 07/13/20 Victorian Village/Peach District 4/5 BR Home - Between the northern tip of Victorian Village and the beautifully restored area of the medical campus community lies an incredible masterpiece of both form and function. This 4-bedroom house (which can sleep up to 6, by the way) is a sight to see, with amazing woodwork and stylish updates. This beauty boasts superior hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen and living room, and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. Leading to the 2nd floor is a stairwell that cant be topped. There are three spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. Classic handcrafted woodwork winds all the way to the 3rd floor. On this floor, you can sleep two people easily with plenty of space leftover. This is a house that should not be overlooked on your list of potential locations. This is definitely a North Steppe favorite!



(RLNE1857254)