Columbus, OH
260 King Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

260 King Avenue

260 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

260 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
260 King Ave Available 07/13/20 Victorian Village/Peach District 4/5 BR Home - Between the northern tip of Victorian Village and the beautifully restored area of the medical campus community lies an incredible masterpiece of both form and function. This 4-bedroom house (which can sleep up to 6, by the way) is a sight to see, with amazing woodwork and stylish updates. This beauty boasts superior hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen and living room, and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. Leading to the 2nd floor is a stairwell that cant be topped. There are three spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. Classic handcrafted woodwork winds all the way to the 3rd floor. On this floor, you can sleep two people easily with plenty of space leftover. This is a house that should not be overlooked on your list of potential locations. This is definitely a North Steppe favorite!

(RLNE1857254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 King Avenue have any available units?
260 King Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 King Avenue have?
Some of 260 King Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 King Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
260 King Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 King Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 King Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 260 King Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 260 King Avenue offers parking.
Does 260 King Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 King Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 King Avenue have a pool?
No, 260 King Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 260 King Avenue have accessible units?
No, 260 King Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 260 King Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 King Avenue has units with dishwashers.

