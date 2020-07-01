2591 Sandbury Boulevard

Amenities
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has a generous sized living room and partially finished basement. Dublin Schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway, etc. For more information or to set up a showing, please call our leasing hotline at 614.300.2900 ext.102
1 year lease minimum. $750 per month plus water and a $750 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at time of application. Tenant pays for water/sewer based on number of occupants.
This is not a Section 8 home
Dublin Schools
Please note these pictures represent the layout of the unit and not of the actual unit.
Pet Policy:
1 pet welcome with a $250 non refundable deposit. $25/per month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.