2591 Sandbury Boulevard

pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has a generous sized living room and partially finished basement. Dublin Schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway, etc. For more information or to set up a showing, please call our leasing hotline at 614.300.2900 ext.102



1 year lease minimum. $750 per month plus water and a $750 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at time of application. Tenant pays for water/sewer based on number of occupants.



This is not a Section 8 home



Dublin Schools



Please note these pictures represent the layout of the unit and not of the actual unit.



1 pet welcome with a $250 non refundable deposit. $25/per month.

Contact us to schedule a showing.