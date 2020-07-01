All apartments in Columbus
2591 Sandbury Boulevard

2591 Sandbury Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2591 Sandbury Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhome has a generous sized living room and partially finished basement. Dublin Schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway, etc. For more information or to set up a showing, please call our leasing hotline at 614.300.2900 ext.102

1 year lease minimum. $750 per month plus water and a $750 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at time of application. Tenant pays for water/sewer based on number of occupants.

This is not a Section 8 home

Dublin Schools

Please note these pictures represent the layout of the unit and not of the actual unit.

Pet Policy:
1 pet welcome with a $250 non refundable deposit. $25/per month.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 Sandbury Boulevard have any available units?
2591 Sandbury Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2591 Sandbury Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2591 Sandbury Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 Sandbury Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 Sandbury Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2591 Sandbury Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2591 Sandbury Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2591 Sandbury Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2591 Sandbury Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 Sandbury Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2591 Sandbury Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2591 Sandbury Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2591 Sandbury Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 Sandbury Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2591 Sandbury Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2591 Sandbury Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2591 Sandbury Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

