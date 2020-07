Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Short term Lease term only until end of April. Four Bedroom home for Rent with a covered front porch in this outstanding Dublin neighborhood. Clean carpet and updated kitchen with lots of counter & cabinet space. Lovely living room with crown molding and versatile family room! Beautifully maintained landscaping with mature trees, amazing deck, and fenced yard! Centrally located near schools, parks, shopping, and restaurants!