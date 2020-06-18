All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 256 Loxley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
256 Loxley Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:28 AM

256 Loxley Drive

256 Loxley Drive · (614) 361-3919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

256 Loxley Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 256 Loxley Drive · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled adorable ranch on south end...CALL 614-765-6959!!! - Don't miss out on this cute ranch your an call home!!
2bed, 1bath, ranch, with detached garage, new floors, new updates through out

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.
NO SEC 8 Accepted.

Apply @ cbus4rent.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3744514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Loxley Drive have any available units?
256 Loxley Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Loxley Drive have?
Some of 256 Loxley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Loxley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
256 Loxley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Loxley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Loxley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 256 Loxley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 256 Loxley Drive does offer parking.
Does 256 Loxley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Loxley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Loxley Drive have a pool?
No, 256 Loxley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 256 Loxley Drive have accessible units?
No, 256 Loxley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Loxley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Loxley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 256 Loxley Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir
Columbus, OH 43017
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq
Columbus, OH 43206
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity