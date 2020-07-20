All apartments in Columbus
2552 Dwiton Court

2552 Dwiton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Dwiton Court, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath in Grove City - Two off street parking spots New flooring and appliances all stainless steel. Central air and a large fenced in back yard! This home also features an unfinished basement with plenty of storage and washer/dryer hookup. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808.

(RLNE4700995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Dwiton Court have any available units?
2552 Dwiton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 Dwiton Court have?
Some of 2552 Dwiton Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Dwiton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Dwiton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Dwiton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Dwiton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Dwiton Court offer parking?
No, 2552 Dwiton Court does not offer parking.
Does 2552 Dwiton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Dwiton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Dwiton Court have a pool?
No, 2552 Dwiton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Dwiton Court have accessible units?
No, 2552 Dwiton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Dwiton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Dwiton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
