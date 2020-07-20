2552 Dwiton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath in Grove City - Two off street parking spots New flooring and appliances all stainless steel. Central air and a large fenced in back yard! This home also features an unfinished basement with plenty of storage and washer/dryer hookup. Call our office today to schedule a showing at 614-505-5808.



(RLNE4700995)