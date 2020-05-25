All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 252 E 17th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
252 E 17th Ave
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

252 E 17th Ave

252 East Seventeenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

252 East Seventeenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
252 E 17th Ave Available 07/18/20 Great house located on Central OSU Campus! - This property contains a beautifully rare treed front yard that could be one of the largest on campus. Two french doors in the living room open up to a large front porch that overlooks the treed front yawn. Hardwood floors throughout downstairs. Central AC and 6 great bedrooms with big windows and 2.5 bathrooms. Security system in place on premises. Parking passes are available for the off-street parking.

(RLNE1857201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 E 17th Ave have any available units?
252 E 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 E 17th Ave have?
Some of 252 E 17th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 E 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
252 E 17th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 E 17th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 E 17th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 252 E 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 252 E 17th Ave offers parking.
Does 252 E 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 E 17th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 E 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 252 E 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 252 E 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 252 E 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 252 E 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 E 17th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Winterwood Gardens
1980 Belcher Drive
Columbus, OH 43224
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing