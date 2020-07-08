Amenities

251 E. Oakland Avenue Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Quiet North Campus Neighborhood - OSU Campus - Beautiful single-family home in the Northwood Park Historic District. First floor features include: an open floor plan with hardwood floors, large dining room with bay windows, living room with decorative fireplace, bedroom with direct access to rear porch, updated kitchen with dishwasher and ceramic tile flooring and an updated half bath. Second floor features include: three large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, new carpeting, and an updated full bathroom. Other features of the home include: Central heat and air-conditioning, full basement with washer/dryer, fenced in backyard, front and rear porch, landscaped yard.



(RLNE2618103)