251 E. Oakland Avenue
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

251 E. Oakland Avenue

251 E Oakland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

251 E Oakland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Northwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
251 E. Oakland Avenue Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Quiet North Campus Neighborhood - OSU Campus - Beautiful single-family home in the Northwood Park Historic District. First floor features include: an open floor plan with hardwood floors, large dining room with bay windows, living room with decorative fireplace, bedroom with direct access to rear porch, updated kitchen with dishwasher and ceramic tile flooring and an updated half bath. Second floor features include: three large bedrooms with plenty of closet space, new carpeting, and an updated full bathroom. Other features of the home include: Central heat and air-conditioning, full basement with washer/dryer, fenced in backyard, front and rear porch, landscaped yard.

(RLNE2618103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 E. Oakland Avenue have any available units?
251 E. Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 E. Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 251 E. Oakland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 E. Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
251 E. Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 E. Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 251 E. Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 251 E. Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 251 E. Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 251 E. Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 E. Oakland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 E. Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 251 E. Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 251 E. Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 251 E. Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 251 E. Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 E. Oakland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

