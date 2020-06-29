All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 247 W Poplar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
247 W Poplar Ave
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

247 W Poplar Ave

247 West Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Victorian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

247 West Poplar Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 12/15/19 Half-double Near Goodale Park - Property Id: 158759

Contemporary charm in a Victorian half-double next to Goodale Park, and steps from the Short North. The Arena District, Downtown, and OSU are close by.
The home has three stories with a full basement, two porches, and a landscaped patio in the rear. The kitchen was recently renovated, with stainless appliances and new tile. The bathroom has two sinks and a large jacuzzi tub. A washer and dryer are included, and there is a new, high-efficiency furnace.
(The second bedroom is a loft, accessed through the main bedroom on the second floor.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158759p
Property Id 158759

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5165048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 W Poplar Ave have any available units?
247 W Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 W Poplar Ave have?
Some of 247 W Poplar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 W Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
247 W Poplar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 W Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 247 W Poplar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 247 W Poplar Ave offer parking?
No, 247 W Poplar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 247 W Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 W Poplar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 W Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 247 W Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 247 W Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 247 W Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 247 W Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 W Poplar Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N
Columbus, OH 43224
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd
Columbus, OH 43016
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing