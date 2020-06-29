247 W Poplar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 12/15/19 Half-double Near Goodale Park - Property Id: 158759



Contemporary charm in a Victorian half-double next to Goodale Park, and steps from the Short North. The Arena District, Downtown, and OSU are close by.

The home has three stories with a full basement, two porches, and a landscaped patio in the rear. The kitchen was recently renovated, with stainless appliances and new tile. The bathroom has two sinks and a large jacuzzi tub. A washer and dryer are included, and there is a new, high-efficiency furnace.

(The second bedroom is a loft, accessed through the main bedroom on the second floor.)

No Pets Allowed



