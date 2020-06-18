Amenities

2443 N. 4th Street Available 08/14/20 7 Bedroom - OSU Campus - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2020- This is a fantastic 7 bedroom, 3 full bath, totally renovated house. It features great hardwood flooring, updated kitchen cabinetry with all the appliances provided, granite counter tops, huge fenced in back yard with ample off street parking, central air, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, brand new patio, great front porch, washer/dryer provided. All new windows, doors and HVAC, so efficiency is great! Tons of additional on street parking available and steps away from CABS and COTA bus stop.



Call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for additional questions or to set up a tour of this property!



Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and water use.



Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.



Video tour of this unit available at: https://youtu.be/R5RPezUVC1E



