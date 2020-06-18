All apartments in Columbus
2443 N. 4th Street

2443 North Fourth Street · (614) 207-5757
Location

2443 North Fourth Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 2443 N. 4th Street · Avail. Aug 14

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2443 N. 4th Street Available 08/14/20 7 Bedroom - OSU Campus - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2020- This is a fantastic 7 bedroom, 3 full bath, totally renovated house. It features great hardwood flooring, updated kitchen cabinetry with all the appliances provided, granite counter tops, huge fenced in back yard with ample off street parking, central air, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, brand new patio, great front porch, washer/dryer provided. All new windows, doors and HVAC, so efficiency is great! Tons of additional on street parking available and steps away from CABS and COTA bus stop.

Call or text our showing agent at 614-207-5757 for additional questions or to set up a tour of this property!

Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and water use.

Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

Video tour of this unit available at: https://youtu.be/R5RPezUVC1E

(RLNE3196803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 N. 4th Street have any available units?
2443 N. 4th Street has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 N. 4th Street have?
Some of 2443 N. 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 N. 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2443 N. 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 N. 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2443 N. 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2443 N. 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2443 N. 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 2443 N. 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2443 N. 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 N. 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2443 N. 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2443 N. 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2443 N. 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 N. 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 N. 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
