2440 Medary Ave.
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

2440 Medary Ave.

2440 Medary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Medary Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2440 Medary Ave. Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom- OSU Campus - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2020- This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home. It features great hardwood flooring, built in bookshelves, 3 great sized bedrooms, ceiling fans, air conditioning, fenced in back yard with a great deck, huge front porch, 1 car garage, on and off street parking, and so much more.

Pets are accepted with a $250 pet deposit and $50/monthly pet fee

Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water use.

(RLNE2789647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

