Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2440 Medary Ave. Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom- OSU Campus - NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FALL 2020- This is a great 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family home. It features great hardwood flooring, built in bookshelves, 3 great sized bedrooms, ceiling fans, air conditioning, fenced in back yard with a great deck, huge front porch, 1 car garage, on and off street parking, and so much more.



Pets are accepted with a $250 pet deposit and $50/monthly pet fee



Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and water use.



(RLNE2789647)