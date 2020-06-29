Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

242 East Patterson Avenue Available 08/15/20 5 Bedroom on OSU Campus - 242 East Patterson Avenue is located between High Street and Indianola. This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home comes with new hardwood flooring that opens to a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and ceramic tile back splash, and is also appointed with fully updated appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal). Beautiful hardwood flooring runs throughout the home and leads to huge bedrooms, and two bathrooms that have been completely remodeled with custom tile floors, shower surrounds, and pedestal sinks. 242 East Patterson Avenue also offers central air, washer and dryer hookups on the first floor, a large backyard, and an off street parking lot with one car garage that is located behind the home, space enough for a total of three cars.



All of our homes are enrolled in the OSU Off Campus Housing Excellence Program. This means that we allow Ohio State and the Columbus Fire Department to thoroughly inspect all of our homes annually. The program is intended to increase safety, security, and sustainability for students who live in the University Area. We received a perfect score for this home! (6 Buckeyes) To view the results click here: https://offcampus.osu.edu/assessment-report.aspx?id=4363



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132925)