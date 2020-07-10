2413 Vendome Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Section 8 applicants only. Great Cape Cod! Come see this four bedroom, one bath, full basement offstreet parking large yard. Small dog and section 8 is accepted! This won't last long!!

Come see this cute 4 bedroom 1 bath cape cod house. Fenced in yard off street parking unfinished basement off street parking.



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



RENTAL GUIDELINES



Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.

EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.

$40.00 application fee PER adult.



NO prior evictions!

Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.

Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

Small dogs only.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEase have pictureID ready.



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE