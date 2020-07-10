All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2413 Vendome Drive

2413 Vendome Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Vendome Drive, Columbus, OH 43219
Brittany Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Section 8 applicants only. Great Cape Cod! Come see this four bedroom, one bath, full basement offstreet parking large yard. Small dog and section 8 is accepted! This won't last long!!
Come see this cute 4 bedroom 1 bath cape cod house. Fenced in yard off street parking unfinished basement off street parking.

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check.
EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application.
$40.00 application fee PER adult.

NO prior evictions!
Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent.
Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Security Deposit is the same as one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
Small dogs only.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEase have pictureID ready.

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Vendome Drive have any available units?
2413 Vendome Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2413 Vendome Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Vendome Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Vendome Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Vendome Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Vendome Drive offer parking?
No, 2413 Vendome Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Vendome Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Vendome Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Vendome Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Vendome Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Vendome Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Vendome Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Vendome Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Vendome Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Vendome Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Vendome Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

