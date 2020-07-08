Amenities

2403 Summit Street Available 08/01/20 - Beautiful Single Family home in quiet north campus location. This house has been renovated. The kitchen features a ceramic tile floor, black appliances (refrigerator, gas range & dishwasher), new counter tops and lots of oak cabinets and counter space. For your convenience, the first floor offers an updated half bath and mud room. There are beautiful hardwood floors and gorgeous woodwork throughout the entire house including oak columns in the foyer and a decorative fireplace. The second floor is where you will find 3 large bedrooms, a newly renovated full bathroom and a sun room. On the third floor you'll find one HUEG bedroom. This brick house has a fenced-in backyard with a 2-car garage with opener. Other note worthy features include a new front porch, full basement for additional storage. The house has new storm windows for energy savings and a newer furnace with central heat & air-conditioning.



(RLNE2617906)