All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2360 Pontiac Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2360 Pontiac Ave
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2360 Pontiac Ave

2360 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2360 Pontiac Street, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom House for Rent in the Linden Area! - Three bedroom House off Hudson/Pontiac, and near interstate71 for lease for $775.00mo (deposit is the same). There is also one bath, washer and dryer hookup, and basement Please look over the pictures and video and if interested feel free to contact us at 614-501-4444 or 614-286-1486 for more information and showing times. This property does accept sec 8. Feel free to stop by. We are having open showings Saturdays/Tuesdays/Thursdays at 11:45am.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4843226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Pontiac Ave have any available units?
2360 Pontiac Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2360 Pontiac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Pontiac Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Pontiac Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Pontiac Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2360 Pontiac Ave offer parking?
No, 2360 Pontiac Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2360 Pontiac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2360 Pontiac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Pontiac Ave have a pool?
No, 2360 Pontiac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Pontiac Ave have accessible units?
No, 2360 Pontiac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Pontiac Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Pontiac Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Pontiac Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Pontiac Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way
Columbus, OH 43235
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing