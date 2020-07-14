2360 Pontiac Ave

Amenities

Three Bedroom House for Rent in the Linden Area! - Three bedroom House off Hudson/Pontiac, and near interstate71 for lease for $775.00mo (deposit is the same). There is also one bath, washer and dryer hookup, and basement Please look over the pictures and video and if interested feel free to contact us at 614-501-4444 or 614-286-1486 for more information and showing times. This property does accept sec 8. Feel free to stop by. We are having open showings Saturdays/Tuesdays/Thursdays at 11:45am.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4843226)