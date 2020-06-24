All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 18 2019

2360 Indiana Ave

2360 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2360 Indiana Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible luxury home for an incredible price!

Contemporary, Single-Family home located in South Clintonville. Quiet street, yet within a block from CABS and COTA bus stops. Easy access to OSU central campus via bus - one mile from Buckeye Donuts!

Granite countertops everywhere. Beautiful, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel countertops. Spacious living room with TV provided and mounted on the wall. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Wonderfully remodeled, and a true gem!

Off-street parking behind the home for 4+ vehicles, and street parking available as well!

Washer & Dryer provided in unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Indiana Ave have any available units?
2360 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2360 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 2360 Indiana Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Indiana Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2360 Indiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Indiana Ave offers parking.
Does 2360 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Indiana Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 2360 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2360 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 2360 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2360 Indiana Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

