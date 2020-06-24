2360 Indiana Ave

Amenities
Incredible luxury home for an incredible price!
Contemporary, Single-Family home located in South Clintonville. Quiet street, yet within a block from CABS and COTA bus stops. Easy access to OSU central campus via bus - one mile from Buckeye Donuts!
Granite countertops everywhere. Beautiful, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel countertops. Spacious living room with TV provided and mounted on the wall. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Wonderfully remodeled, and a true gem!
Off-street parking behind the home for 4+ vehicles, and street parking available as well!
Washer & Dryer provided in unit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2674719)