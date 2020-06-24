2360 Indiana Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Incredible luxury home for an incredible price!



Contemporary, Single-Family home located in South Clintonville. Quiet street, yet within a block from CABS and COTA bus stops. Easy access to OSU central campus via bus - one mile from Buckeye Donuts!



Granite countertops everywhere. Beautiful, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel countertops. Spacious living room with TV provided and mounted on the wall. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Wonderfully remodeled, and a true gem!



Off-street parking behind the home for 4+ vehicles, and street parking available as well!



Washer & Dryer provided in unit.



No Pets Allowed



