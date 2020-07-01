All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:05 PM

2354 Sweet Creek Court

2354 Sweet Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Sweet Creek Court, Columbus, OH 43123
Willow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully refinished home in Grove City! Great open floor plan with a sunken living room highlighted by the new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire first floor. New white cabinets and countertops highlight the kitchen with an eat-in nook. Jack and Jill bathroom has a private vanity and shower for the master suite. Patio out back for entertaining. Full basement and one car attached garage adds tons of storage space. This one won't last!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,195 due within 48 hours of application approval.

1 pet maximum under 30 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Sweet Creek Court have any available units?
2354 Sweet Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2354 Sweet Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Sweet Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Sweet Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2354 Sweet Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 2354 Sweet Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2354 Sweet Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2354 Sweet Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Sweet Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Sweet Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2354 Sweet Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Sweet Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2354 Sweet Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Sweet Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 Sweet Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2354 Sweet Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2354 Sweet Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

