2354 Sweet Creek Court

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Beautifully refinished home in Grove City! Great open floor plan with a sunken living room highlighted by the new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire first floor. New white cabinets and countertops highlight the kitchen with an eat-in nook. Jack and Jill bathroom has a private vanity and shower for the master suite. Patio out back for entertaining. Full basement and one car attached garage adds tons of storage space. This one won't last!



$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $1,195 due within 48 hours of application approval.



1 pet maximum under 30 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25 per month pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.