2329 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202 Old North Columbus
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2329 Indianola Ave Available 07/24/20 Perfect House Near North OSU Campus! - Immaculate House! This house has everything and is exclusively for those with good taste! Hardwood floors at every turn with wood trim all around. The large living room and dining room offer lots of light through beautiful windows. Big kitchen with all the appliances you need as well as a half bathroom. 3 generous bedrooms with a full bath on the 2nd floor. The third floor has a big room for pretty much anything and could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. There are ceiling fans in nearly every room as well as mini blinds. Full basement for storage and a front porch that is wonderful for sitting out on cool nights or for relaxing on hot days and a great backyard with a brick patio and nice landscaping and shaded areas to provide a great escape from the pressures of the day.
***Garage Not Included
(RLNE2600157)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2329 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2329 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 2329 Indianola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2329 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 2329 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2329 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2329 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Indianola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
