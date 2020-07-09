2329 Indianola Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2329 Indianola Ave Available 07/24/20 Perfect House Near North OSU Campus! - Immaculate House! This house has everything and is exclusively for those with good taste! Hardwood floors at every turn with wood trim all around. The large living room and dining room offer lots of light through beautiful windows. Big kitchen with all the appliances you need as well as a half bathroom. 3 generous bedrooms with a full bath on the 2nd floor. The third floor has a big room for pretty much anything and could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. There are ceiling fans in nearly every room as well as mini blinds. Full basement for storage and a front porch that is wonderful for sitting out on cool nights or for relaxing on hot days and a great backyard with a brick patio and nice landscaping and shaded areas to provide a great escape from the pressures of the day.



***Garage Not Included



